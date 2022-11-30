CIBT: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBAIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.8 million, or 17 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $56.1 million.

