Commercial Vehicle Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $262.7 million in the period.

