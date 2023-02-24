Taseko: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $301.2 million.

