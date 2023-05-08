Aecom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $76.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

Aecom shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.50, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

