DHI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $460,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $38.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.8 million.

