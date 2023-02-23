Donegal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $223.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $222.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $858.4 million.

