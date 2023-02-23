Riskified: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261.2 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $297 million to $303 million.

