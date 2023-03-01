Enstar Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $236 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $13.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $13.08 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $184 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $169 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $870 million, or $52.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $556 million.

