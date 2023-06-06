Thor Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $120.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.24.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

_____

