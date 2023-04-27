Gentherm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $363.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.4 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THRM