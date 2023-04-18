United: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $194 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $11.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, United expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.50 to $4.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $12 per share.

