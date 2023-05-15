May 15, 2023 GMT
Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.
The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.
