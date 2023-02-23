TransAlta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $120.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $629.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.5 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAC