Douglas Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $650 million.

