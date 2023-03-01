Jackson Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $710 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $8.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.66 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 billion, or $64.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.55 billion.

