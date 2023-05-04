Cerus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $5.13.

