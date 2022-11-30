Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $210 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $7.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.37. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.93 billion to $8.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.06 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.92 to $4.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $30.9 billion to $31 billion.

