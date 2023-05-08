Diamond Offshore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on Monday reported net income of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $232 million in the period.

