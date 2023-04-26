Luxfer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $500,000 in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR