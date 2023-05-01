Viper Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $169 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNOM