    Carvana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $160 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.51.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.87 per share.

    The company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

