The Necessity Retail: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Newyork, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $30.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $18.8 million, or 14 cents per share.

The Necessity Retail, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.

