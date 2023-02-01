Hologic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $187.4 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $980 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $921.4 million.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.85 billion to $4 billion.

