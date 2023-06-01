Zumiez: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $192 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $278.6 million.

