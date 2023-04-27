Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $202 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.45 to $8.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.93 billion to $9.08 billion.

