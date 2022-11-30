Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) _ Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $4.95 per share.

