Coeur Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $24.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $187.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.53. A year ago, they were trading at $3.25.

