Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Monday reported earnings of $27.2 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period.

