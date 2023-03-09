ISG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.7 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $286.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.

