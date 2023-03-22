Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $290.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.1 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $3.96 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion.

