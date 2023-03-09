Evogene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $660,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $26.6 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 million.

