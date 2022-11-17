Brady: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $322.6 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

Brady shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

