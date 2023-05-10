Nayax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYAX