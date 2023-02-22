Permian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $761.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $515 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PR