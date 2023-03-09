Energous: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $179,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $179,000.

