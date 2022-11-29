Workday: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twenty-eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

