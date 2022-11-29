Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.54 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.73 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 billion, or $6.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.4 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

