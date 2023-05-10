Lifetime Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $660 million to $720 million.

