NewtekOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported profit of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.4 million.

