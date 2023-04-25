Luther Burbank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

