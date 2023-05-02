Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 26 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.9 million.

