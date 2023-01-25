NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $266 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $477 million, or $5.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

