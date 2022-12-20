Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) _ Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

