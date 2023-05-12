Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.25 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $49.38.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $6.28 billion in the period.

