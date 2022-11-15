HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $37.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period.

