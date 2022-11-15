Atento: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Atento SA (ATTO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services company posted revenue of $346.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.82. A year ago, they were trading at $27.93.

