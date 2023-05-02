Lexicon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $24,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXRX