Silicon Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $257.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.17. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLAB