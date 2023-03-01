Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.38.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.48 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $280.3 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $112.7 million.

