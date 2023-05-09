Heritage-Crystal Clean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.1 million.

